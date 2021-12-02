Marakkar Release: Mammootty, Dulquer, Prithviraj, & Others Wish Mohanlal & Team

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the magnum opus that features Mohanlal in the titular role, has finally hit the theatres. The Priyadarshan directorial has got the biggest-ever release for a Malayalam film, in history. The popular faces of M'town, including megastar Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others wished Mohanlal and team on the release of Marakkar.

Mammootty took to his official social media handles on December 1, Wednesday and shared a poster of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, along with a special note. "#MarakkarArabikkadalinteSimham Releasing Tomorrow Worldwide, Wishing all the best to dear @Mohanlal, @priyadarshandir & the entire team behind it," wrote the megastar on his page. Mohanlal, on the other hand, retweeted Mammootty's post and wrote: "Thank you so much dear Ichakka for all your love and support. @mammukka"

#MarakkarArabikkadalinteSimham Releasing Tomorrow Worldwide , Wishing all the best to dear @Mohanlal , @priyadarshandir & the entire team behind it. pic.twitter.com/FSuOeeweBt — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 1, 2021

Thank you so much dear Ichakka for all your love and support. @mammukka https://t.co/rrEi6WbIRI — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 1, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan, the Kurup actor, posted a special message for Mohanlal and the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham team on his official social media handles. "All the best to Lalettan, Priyan sir, Prabhu uncle, Manju Chechi, Appu, Kal-zone (Kalyani), Keerthi, and the entire team of #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham," reads Dulquer's post.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director who shares a close bond with Mohanlal, took to his official social media handles on Wednesday (December 1, 2021) and wished the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham team with a special post. "All the best to Lalettan, Priyan sir, Anthony Perumbavoor and the entire team behind Malayalam's biggest motion picture event! #Marakkar from tomorrow! @Mohanlal @priyadarshandir @aashirvadcine," wrote Prithviraj.

All the best to Lalettan, Priyan sir, Anthony Perumbavoor and the entire team behind Malayalam’s biggest motion picture event! #Marakkar from tomorrow! 😊❤️ @Mohanlal @priyadarshandir @aashirvadcine pic.twitter.com/XHd80w8aeD — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 1, 2021

Suresh Gopi, the action superstar of Malayalam cinema wished Mohanlal and Marakkar team with a special post. "Wishing the very best to team #Marakkar, especially @Mohanlal, @priyadarshandir and @antonypbvr. In cinemas worldwide tomorrow! #MarakkarFromDec2," reads the actor-politician's post.