Mohanlal Wraps Up The Dubbing Works Of Aaraattu; A Major Update Is On Its Way!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema has finally wrapped up the dubbing works of Aaraattu. The exciting update was revealed by director B Unnikrishnan, through his official social media handles recently. As per the reports, a major update on Aaraattu, along with the release date is currently on its way.

B Unnikrishnan, the director of the Mohanlal starrer took to his official social media handles and shared some inside stills which were clicked during the dubbing session. "Lal sir finished dubbing🥰 @mohanlal @krishnauday," the filmmaker captioned his post. In the pictures, Mohanlal and Unnikrishnan were seen posing with the technical crew of Aaraattu, and writer Uday Krishna.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Aaraattu team is planning to reveal the highly anticipated release date of the movie, along with a special teaser. The sources close to the project even suggest that the makers are not releasing a teaser, but will reveal the song promo of the Mohanlal starrer, on the special occasion of Christmas. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made soon.

As reported earlier, the makers of Aaraattu are eyeing a February release for the project, which is touted to be a complete mass entertainer. Director B Unnikrishnan and writer Uday Krishna had confirmed that they have no plans to release the film on an OTT platform, as it is exclusively designed for the big screens.

According to the writer-director duo, Aaraattu is not a mass film that comes on the lines of Mohanlal's yesteryear blockbusters. In an earlier interview, director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udaya Krishna had revealed that the movie will not showcase any kind of misogynistic or classist jokes, and will not have any offensive sequences ridiculing any community.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Aaraattu. The movie features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles.