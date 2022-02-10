Mohanlal Requests Audience To Watch Films In Theatres; Pens A Heartfelt Note!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the much-awaited mass entertainer Aaraattu. The movie, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, is slated to hit the theatres on February 18, Friday. Ahead of the release, Mohanlal posted a heartfelt hand-written note on his blog post, requesting the audience to watch the film in theatres.

"The magic of cinema must be experienced in theaters... My greetings to all my loved ones..... Despite the epidemic, our cities are slowly coming out of control... With all the cities in Kerala moving out of the C category, you have to make sure that the public spaces including theaters and gyms are kept open at least... The stress is that you can take a break from everything and go to the theater to watch a movie and eat out. And that is comforting...," wrote Mohanlal in his post.

"What I want to say to you who love me as a film artist is that you all go to the theaters as much as possible and watch movies and support the artists, technicians, and this industry itself in these testing times," added Mohanlal.



"Many films including Hridayam, that were specially released for a theatrical experience, are currently running. Hridayam, which marked the collaboration of many young actors and technicians, including the children of mine, Priyadarshan, and Sreenivasan, is specially made for a theatrical experience, and it definitely going to impress you. Go to the theaters and watch movies and enjoy... Let's join hands for good movies...," Mohanlal concluded his post.

Check out the superstar's post here: