Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Rishi Leads With Max Votes; These 3 Contestants In Danger Zone In Week 2

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
witnessing
a
lot
of
drama
since
the
day
it
was
announced.
The
popular
reality
show
became
home
to
19
contestants
and
each
of
them
has
been
bringing
a
new
flavour.
While
the
show
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town
since
the
first
day
itself,
the
nominations
on
the
show
have
been
grabbing
a
lot
of
eyeballs.
Interestingly,
the
second
week
witnessed
another
nomination
round
wherein
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
including
Reshmin
Bai,
Suresh
Menon,
Sijo
John,
Rishi
S
Kumar,
Asi
Rocky,
Norah
Muskaan,
Nishana
and
Jinto
and
it
is
going
to
be
a
tough
fight
for
survival.
Needless
to
say,
ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced,
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers.
According
to
the
recent
trends
by
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
Rishi
has
been
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
his
favour
followed
by
Sijo.
However,
it
is
Suresh,
Nishana
and
Norah
who
are
in
danger
zone.
In
fact,
Nishana
have
received
the
least
number
of
votes
so
far
sparking
reports
about
her
elimination.
While
the
official
results
are
yet
to
be
out,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
voting
trends
will
change
in
the
coming
days
and
who
will
be
getting
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
in
the
second
week.
Meanwhile,
Ratheesh
has
become
the
first
contestant
to
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Reacting
to
his
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
Ratheesh
stated,
"I
should
have
been
more
careful
with
my
words.
I've
learned
that
one
must
exercise
caution
with
their
language.
In
just
a
week,
I've
gained
valuable
insights".
He
further
stated,
"So
sorry
everyone.
I
am
not
usually
an
irritating
character.
My
game
plan
failed".
He
further
stated,
"So
sorry
everyone.
I
am
not
usually
an
irritating
character.
My
game
plan
failed".
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 15:47 [IST]