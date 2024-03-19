Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Rishi Leads With Max Votes; These 3 Contestants In Danger Zone In Week 2

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been witnessing a lot of drama since the day it was announced. The popular reality show became home to 19 contestants and each of them has been bringing a new flavour. While the show has become the talk of the town since the first day itself, the nominations on the show have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Interestingly, the second week witnessed another nomination round wherein eight contestants have been nominated for elimination including Reshmin Bai, Suresh Menon, Sijo John, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Norah Muskaan, Nishana and Jinto and it is going to be a tough fight for survival. Needless to say, ever since the nominations have been announced, fans have been voting in large numbers.

According to the recent trends by Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Rishi has been leading with maximum votes in his favour followed by Sijo. However, it is Suresh, Nishana and Norah who are in danger zone. In fact, Nishana have received the least number of votes so far sparking reports about her elimination. While the official results are yet to be out, it will be interesting to see how the voting trends will change in the coming days and who will be getting eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 in the second week.

Meanwhile, Ratheesh has become the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Reacting to his elimination from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, Ratheesh stated, "I should have been more careful with my words. I've learned that one must exercise caution with their language. In just a week, I've gained valuable insights". He further stated, "So sorry everyone. I am not usually an irritating character. My game plan failed". He further stated, "So sorry everyone. I am not usually an irritating character. My game plan failed".