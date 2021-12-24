Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale Voting Results: Vishhal Nikam Is Leading The Voting Trend

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale is on Sunday (December 26, 2021) and fans can't keep calm to know the winner of the Mahesh Manjrekar show. Viewers have already got their top 5 finalists - Vishhal Nikam, Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah, Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde. The voting lines have started and viewers using their power effectively for their favourite contestants.

Amidst all, the latest voting trend is out and Vishhal Nikam is leading the list. Yes, you read that right! Vishhal has so far received a good number of votes and is leading the voting trends. Looks like, he is inching closer to the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Jay Dudhane and Vikas Patil are standing in the second and third positions respectively. On the other hand, Meenal Shah and Utkarsh Shinde are in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

However, the above voting trend is not the final result as the voting lines will be closed on Saturday at 12 pm (noon). Hence, we could witness a big change in the final voting trend as well. Talking about the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Mira Jagannath got eliminated from the house just three days before the grand finale.

Housemates got emotional while bidding adieu to her. She also received a sweet surprise from the makers as her parents praised her a lot in a video clip. The finale episode will be a special one for the viewers. Eliminated contestants like Sonali Patil, Sneha Wagh, Akshay Waghmare, Adish Vaidya, Neetha Shetty and others to have special performances. So, stay tuned for the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale!