Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch & More Details About Mahesh Manjrekar Show
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar has been winning hearts since its premiere. Let us tell you, the show is considered as one of the most successful seasons in the history of Marathi Bigg Boss. Apart from that, the show was also in the news for its super entertaining contestants and Manjrekar's bashing. And now, the show is going to be ending soon with a grand finale event.
So, ahead of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 grand finale, let's have a look at some details about the event.
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale Date And Time
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale will be telecast on Sunday (December 26, 2021) at 7 pm. The event will be telecast for almost 4 hours.
Where To Watch Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale?
Fans can see the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 on Colors Marathi. Apart from that, the netizens can also stream the show on the VOOT app and Jio TV.
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finalists
After being locked for 100 days, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 viewers have finally got the top 5 finalists - Vishhal Nikam, Vikas Patil, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah and Utkarsh Shinde.
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale Performances
If reports are to be believed, eliminated contestants such as Neetha Shetty, Adish Vaidya, Akshay Waghmare, Sneha Wagh, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Surekha Kudachi, Sonali Patil and others are likely to have special performances at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.
Who Will Be The Winner Of Bigg Boss Marathi 3?
The top 5 finalists will be having tough competition. Many evicted contestants consider Meenal Shah and Vishhal Nikam as their favourites. Fans are also rooting for their favourite finalists on social media handles.