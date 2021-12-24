Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch & More Details About Mahesh Manjrekar Show

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale Date And Time

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale will be telecast on Sunday (December 26, 2021) at 7 pm. The event will be telecast for almost 4 hours.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale?

Fans can see the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 on Colors Marathi. Apart from that, the netizens can also stream the show on the VOOT app and Jio TV.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finalists

After being locked for 100 days, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 viewers have finally got the top 5 finalists - Vishhal Nikam, Vikas Patil, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah and Utkarsh Shinde.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale Performances

If reports are to be believed, eliminated contestants such as Neetha Shetty, Adish Vaidya, Akshay Waghmare, Sneha Wagh, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Surekha Kudachi, Sonali Patil and others are likely to have special performances at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Who Will Be The Winner Of Bigg Boss Marathi 3?

The top 5 finalists will be having tough competition. Many evicted contestants consider Meenal Shah and Vishhal Nikam as their favourites. Fans are also rooting for their favourite finalists on social media handles.