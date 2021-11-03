Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Meenal Shah & Mira Jagannath Get Into Ugly Fight

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Utkarsh Shinde, Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar. In conversation with them, Utkarsh justifies his decision of nominating Jay Dudhane. In the bedroom area, Trupti Desai, Jay, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Sneha Wagh discuss about Utkarsh's decision.

In the bathroom area, Sonali Patil gets emotional as she got nominated for the second time in a row. Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah and Dadus try to console her. Later, Meenal and Sonali have a healthy chat with Neetha Shetty. Mira Jagannath and Utkarsh Shinde have a late-night chat, where they call Vikas Patil a sleeper cell.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Maston Ka Jhund'. Utkarsh again tries to convince Jay. Later, Dadus solves their issues and the duo hugs it out. After that, Jay Dudhane wishes everyone a happy Diwali. In the kitchen area, Neetha reveals that she is married and has a 9-year-old daughter. Interestingly, Mira and Gayatri play a fun game with Dadus, and ask him his preference between two people.

On the other hand, Meenal Shah asks Neetha Shetty to support her during the task. Later, Bigg Boss announces a new task, 'Dabba Gul'. In the task, housemates will be divided into two teams. Team A has Meenal, Jay, Utkarsh, Neetha, Gayatri and Santosh. Team B has Mira, Vikas, Sneha, Sonali, Vikas, Trupti and Vishhal. Each team will have to wrap boxes with a ribbon and deliver it in every round. Teams can try to destroy each other's boxes. Mira and Meenal will be the sanchalaks of their respective teams.

As the task begins, both the teams start making boxes. However, the housemates get charged and engage in a brawl. By the end of the first round, both the teams keep boxes ready for approval. Meenal disapproves Team B's wet boxes. Mira disapproves Team A's boxes. Mira and Meenal engage in an ugly fight, in which Mira attacks Meenal. Eventually, Mira approves four boxes of Team A, whereas, Meenal approves six boxes of Team B. By this, Team B wins the first round.

In the next round, both the teams destroy boxes of their opponent team. During the process, Mira Jagannath and Jay Dudhane have a verbal spat, in which Jay says that Mira survived in the game because of them. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!