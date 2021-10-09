Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens Praise Vishhal Nikam For THIS Reason; Read Tweets

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has been catching everyone's attention since it was started. The super entertaining contestants of the Mahesh Manjrekar show are not leaving any stone unturned in keeping viewers hooked to the small screen. Talking about the latest episode of the show, Vishhal Nikam and Jay Dudhane competed in the captaincy task.

The housemates gave equal votes to Jay and Vishhal. Because of it, there will be no captain this week too. After the captaincy task, Jay Dudhane started showing disappointment over the housemates such as Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Aavishkar Darwhekar and Trupti Desai. He got upset with them. However, on the other hand, Vishhal Nikam took all the drama sportingly and initiated arranging duties of the house.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: No Captain This Week; Jay Dudhane Gets Upset With Santosh Chaudhary Aka Dadus

Vishhal also helped all the housemates and won many netizens' hearts. Interestingly, social media users started praising Vishhal Nikam for his good gesture on Twitter. Let's have a look at the tweets-

@emperor__sk "विशाल ने innitiative घेतलं बिना कॅप्टन च्या घरात ड्युटी वाटपा साठी. विकास आणि सोनाली ने त्याचा मुद्दा पुढे नेवुन सर्वांना समजवण्याचा प्रयत्न केला. this quality requires in that house #VishhalNikam #Vishhalians #BiggBossMarathi3 #BBMarathi3." @Pal_dilkepaas "#VishhalNikam has truly a great captain /leadership qualities as when the task got cancelled only he had the courtesy to ask everyone to finish their allocated work ie cooking for all whereas Jay the other candidate for captainship was not at all bothered abt running the house." @Ash16690742 "Just see the difference between captaincy contenders. One gracefully accepted defeat and initiated duty allotment. While the other started bitching, ranting and didn't give a damn to any discussion. #vishalnikam #jaydudhane #BiggBossMarathi3." @roharashraj "@ColorsMarathi #BiggBossMarathi3 Captain kon banla nahi tari #VikasPatil takes initiative to handle Bigg Boss House. Hats off Hugging face Dill khush kardiya and even voted to #VishalNikam and tried to convince Personal Queen @the_sneha." @RealMeSakhi "#VishalNikam is a nice soul & I like him but his fans are the worst. WORST Marathi Bigg Boss madhe pahilyandach kuthlya changlya player che itke toxic fans pahilet. Swatahachya fav chi stuti thik aahe pan dusaryala ghalun-padun bolnyat kasla anand milato? #BiggBossMarathi3."

(Social media posts are unedited)