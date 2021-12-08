    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Jay, Mira, Gayatri, Sonali And Utkarsh?

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has reached the 12th week, and viewers are rooting for their contestants of the top 8. Last week, host Mahesh Manjrekar teased everyone by announcing Mira Jagannath's name as a nominated contestant from the house last weekend. Well, the actress got emotional and left her friends teary-eyed.

      On Monday, evicted contestants Adish Vaidya, Trupti Desai and Sneha Wagh entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house as special guests and nominated five contestants during the task. The guests also slammed several contestants for their misdeeds inside the house. So, let us have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to save them.

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 12) Nominated Contestants

      Jay Dudhane

      Sonali Patil

      Mira Jagannath

      Gayatri Datar

      Utkarsh Shinde

      Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Voting Process

      - Download and install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available for Android and iOS devices)

      - Register yourself by adding details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

      - Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

      - Click on the picture of your favourite contestant to cast your vote and submit.

      - An individual user can vote 99 times, in which he/she can either use voting power for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

      - The voting lines are open till Friday at 11 pm.

