Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Jay, Mira, Gayatri, Sonali And Utkarsh?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has reached the 12th week, and viewers are rooting for their contestants of the top 8. Last week, host Mahesh Manjrekar teased everyone by announcing Mira Jagannath's name as a nominated contestant from the house last weekend. Well, the actress got emotional and left her friends teary-eyed.

On Monday, evicted contestants Adish Vaidya, Trupti Desai and Sneha Wagh entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house as special guests and nominated five contestants during the task. The guests also slammed several contestants for their misdeeds inside the house. So, let us have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to save them.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 12) Nominated Contestants

Jay Dudhane

Sonali Patil

Mira Jagannath

Gayatri Datar

Utkarsh Shinde

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Voting Process

- Download and install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available for Android and iOS devices)

- Register yourself by adding details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

- Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- Click on the picture of your favourite contestant to cast your vote and submit.

- An individual user can vote 99 times, in which he/she can either use voting power for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

- The voting lines are open till Friday at 11 pm.