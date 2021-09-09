Bad Boy X Bad Girl: Mrunal Thakur And Badshah Exude Swag In The Poster Of Their Music Video

Mrunal Thakur and Badshah dropped the poster of their upcoming music video titled 'Bad Boy X Bag Girl.' The two can be seen exuding the right amount of swag and oomph in the poster that will make their fans excited for the song. This will also be the first collaboration of the actress with the rapper.

Talking about the post shared by Mrunal Thakur, the first picture teases the netizens to swipe left to reveal the actual poster. The first picture has the words 'Post contains content that will make you want to be bad' written on it. The poster is revealed in the second picture that sees the Super 30 actress and the singer in a badass avatar. Take a look at the same.

Talking about the poster, Badshah can be seen atop a car wearing a blue jacket and black pants that he has paired up with glares as well as white sneakers. On the other Mrunal Thakur is looking stunning in a black crop top and a grey skirt. The Love Sonia actress paired up the look with a cap and she can be seen leaning atop a car.

Jersey Actress Mrunal Thakur Says She Was Once Madly In Love With Virat Kohli!

The track 'Bad Boy X Bag Girl' will be crooned by Badshah and Nikita Gandhi. It will be helmed by B2Gether Pros. Further looking at the tags given by the 'Akh Lad Jave' singer while sharing the poster, it can be assumed that the song has been composed by Aditya Dev and has been choreographed by Atul Jindal. The track will be presented by Sony Music India.

Thadam Remake: Mrunal Thakur Joins The Cast Of Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer

The poster received some love from celebs like Abhimanyu Dassani, Ampol Parashar, Mukesh Chhabra, Nandish Sandhu and Karanvir Sharma. On the work front, Badshah had last crooned and featured in the hit music videos namely 'Paani Paani' and 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar.' While Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the sports drama Toofaan alongside Farhan Akhtar. The actress received a positive response for her performances. She will now be seen in the movie Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. Apart from that, Mrunal will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Thadam wherein she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.