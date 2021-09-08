Jersey Actress Mrunal Thakur Says She Was Once Madly In Love With Virat Kohli!

Mrunal Thakur become a household name with Ekta Kapoor's popular TV soap Kumkum Bhagya. She soon made her transition into films with Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia and went on to star in films like Super 30, Batla House and Toofaan.

Now the actress is currently awaiting the release of Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey which is a remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Recently in a chat with a leading tabloid, Mrunal talked about being a sports enthusiast and how she was once madly in love with Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli.

Etimes quoted the actress as saying, "I was good at sports when I was in school. I used to play basketball and was part of a few zonal matches, too. Later, I started playing football as well. I was very active when it came to sports."

Mrunal's upcoming film Jersey has cricket as its backdrop. Speaking about her love for the game, the actress shared, "There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who's a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence."

Jersey revolves around a failed cricketer who decides to revive his cricketing career in his late 30's despite everyone being skeptical of his ability to do so. The film bagged two National Awards.

Coming back to Mrunal, the actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, Ishaan Khatter's Pippa, an untitled flick with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditya Roy Kapur's Thadam remake.