 »   »   » Who Will Replace Kamal Haasan? Vijay Or Suriya?

After the phenomenal success of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, the makers of the show have decided to start Season 2. Before the start of the season, the concept of the reality show drew lukewarm responses from the audience and even was feared to be a threatening factor to the Tamil culture.

Kamal Haasan was criticized for hosting such a reality show which was neither seen as a form of entertainment nor as a constructive one to the society.

But only after the initial weeks did people realize the fact that they were glued to their TV sets at 9 pm as they were addicted to the said reality show. Post 100 days and its completion, audience are left perplexed as to what needs to be watched and that sums up the craze of Bigg Boss.

Though nothing seems concrete for now and that the next season has quite some amount of time, there are rumours that either one of the two popular stars of Kollywood might replace the mighty Kamal Haasan.

Why Not Kamal Haasan?

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has carved a mark for himself in such an impactful manner that it literally makes none as the frontrunner for the role of an anchor.

Kamal, with his wit, sheer presence and certain political punchlines drew the attention of the gathering at a wholesome level.

However, the 62-year-old actor is busy wrapping up his schedules of Vishwaroopam 2 & Sabhash Naidu, and is on the verge of starting the much anticipated project, Indian 2 along with Shankar, a sequel of 1996 blockbuster, Indian.

Kamal Haasan is a busy man in politics too, as rumours are ripe that the actor is all set to float his political outfit. With so many developments, Kamal Haasan is less likely to host the next season as he seems to be pre-occupied with loads of commitments.

Suriya

He is the frontrunner for the said role. Suriya, who carries certain experience of hosting a reality show might seem to fit the bill. Suriya had earlier hosted Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi, a reality show on the lines of Kaun Banega Crorepathi.

But one will have to wait and watch whether the young talented actor will be able to step into Kamal's shoes and run the show successfully.

Vijay

The darling of masses is also one of the frontrunner for the said role and would be interesting to see if he really takes up the role. Vijay, who has certain inclination towards politics could have been fascinated by Kamal Haasan's antics and his use of the stage for his political ambitions.

However, Vijay is a soft spoken person and shy in nature which is not an ideal design and characteristics of a Bigg Boss anchor.

Let's wait for an official announcement from the makers.