Bigg Boss Tamil 3 First Week Overview: The Contestants Who Are In The Good And Bad Books!

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has completed the first week in style and the contestants have struck the right chords. There are a huge number of followers for Bigg Boss Tamil and many of them do consistently take to Twitter to shower their opinons. Importantly, the audiences have seemingly formed an opinion about each of the contestants inside the house and responses that have come on Twitter suggest the same. After the culmination of the first week, some contestants have managed to get into the good books whereas certain others have fallen to the other side.

In The Good Books

Losliya

Cheran

Fathima Babu

Sandy Master

Mugen rao

Tharshan

Saravanan

Mohan Vaidya

Reshma

Losliya has to be named in the forefront. Her calm demeanour and positive intent inside the house has definitely won the hearts of the audiences. Cheran too has shown much maturity by his comments and stand, which has let him win the battle. Fathima Babu is one among the senior-most contestants and she has shown enough maturity. Mohan Vaidya too has impressed everyone with his calm and good-hearted behaviour to the other contestants. Reshma too has found a good place in the hearts of the audiences. Sandy Master, Mugen Rao, Tharshan, Saravanan etc., have also managed to find places in the good books.

In The Bad Books?

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Meera Mithun

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Kavin

Sakshi Aggarwal

Sherin

Abhirami Venkatachalam was not able to hit the right chords in the first week with the audiences complaining about her attitude issues and fights with Meera Mithun. Meanwhile, Meera Mithun about whom the audiences had a good opinion slipped to the other side with continuous difference in opinions. On the other hand, Vanitha Vijayakumar too has recieved a whole lot of criticism for her behaviour inside the house.

Sakshi Aggarwal too received lot of flak from Twitterati for her behaviour towards Meera Mithun after her entry to the show. Madhumitha who was in the good books, received a lot of flaks for her Tamil Ponnu remark in the recent episode. Sherin, Kavin etc., have also received some negative comments from the audiences in the initial days.

However, the nominations list will be out soon and that would rightly show the support that each contestant has among the audiences.