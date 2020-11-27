Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjuna Asks Controversial Questions About Shivani And Balaji’s Relationship

The recent promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, has garnered the attention it needed. In the highly awaited promo, Aari Arjuna was seen making a call to Shivani Narayanan (agent) in the ongoing call center task.

In the beginning, he indirectly questioned the beautiful diva about spending most of her time with Balaji Murugadoss, as he asked, "Who do you spend more time in the house with?"

In the call, he also revealed that he had nominated Balaji citing the reason as 'Kadhal Kan Kattuthe' (Blinded by love), which was one of the highly talked about topics in the weekend episode. He further said that during Kamal Haasan's episode when Balaji was asked about what happened outside, he didn't reveal Shivani's name.

Aari asked Shivani about an incident that happened outside between her and Balaji. In the end, Aari asked about her feelings for Balaji, as he asked if it is love or friendship between them, which indeed shocked Shivani.

Let us tell you that Shivani's growing proximity with Balaji has been one of the most talked-about topics in the house. Earlier, during one of the nomination tasks, the model-turned-actor went to Shivani and said that he doesn't have such feeling for her as assumed by other housemates, and if at all he has, he would certainly open up about the same. It is to be noted that Archana Chandhoke, during the call center task had asked him to reveal the name tattooed on his left forearm. Though it is not confirmed, many opine that Balaji has a tattoo of his girlfriend's name.

Well, Aari's controversial query has not gone down well with the netizens, who have been slamming the actor for questioning her personal life and relationship with Balaji.

