Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjuna Is The New Captain Of The House!

After a highly entertaining ball task, the mini-screen audiences are going to witness the week's captainship task in the Friday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, contestants including Som Shekar, Aari Arjuna and Rio Raj have been chosen to participate in the task.

Each contestant will require to fill a glass bowl with thermocol balls by using an ice spade held by their mouth. The trio will have to walk from one place to another to fill the bowl. The contestant filling in more quantity of thermocol balls within a given time period will become the winner of the task and the captain of the week. Though the three contestants were seen giving tough competition to each other, Balaji Murugadoss, the sanchalak announced Aari Arjuna as the captain.

Well, with the promo going viral on social media, the fans and followers of Aari are elated with the news of his second innings as the captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. Let us tell you that the popular actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has been getting immense love and support from them through posts and pictures shared on the internet.

On a related note, Aari has been nominated for the 12th-week elimination. Other than him, 4 other contestants including Aajeedh, Anitha Sampath, Shivani Narayanan and Gabriella Charlton have also been nominated for the week's elimination. Notably, Balaji Murugadoss was the captain of the house in the 12th week. The last weekend also saw the exit of popular host Archana Chandhoke from Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

