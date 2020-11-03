Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss Stands Against Suresh Chakravarthy, Supports Sanam Shetty

The Monday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 saw the fourth week nomination process in which 7 contestants were nominated for elimination. Contestants including Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Suresh Chakravarthy, Balaji Murugadoss, Sanam Shetty, Archana Chandhoke and Som Shekhar were nominated.

The episode also witnessed a few disagreements between Sanam Shetty and Balaji Murugadoss. Sanam slammed the model-turned-actor for referring to her as 'Dardhalai' (useless). Balaji reacted to her by revealing to the other contestants that she kicked his back in the previous episode.

On the other hand, Suresh Chakravarthy was disappointed with Balaji Murugadoss for telling Suchitra that he had helped the senior actor during a task, which he eventually won. Suresh was seen criticizing both the contestants while talking to Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan. He also added that Suchitra was saying to Balaji to play the game with a love track with Shivani. When Shivani questioned about the same to Balaji, he said that he would never play with someone's emotion for a game, and added that Suresh is trying to spice up the issue to target him.

Now, as per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, Balaji can be seen supporting Sanam in the courtroom task. The task apparently requires each contestant to bring in issues happening in the house which they think needs to be acknowledged. Suresh accuses Sanam of interfering too much in other's arguments.

Interestingly, Balaji defends Sanam by saying that it is her character and everyone knows about it. He also adds that she has all the right to opine about the happenings in the house. Later, Sanam wins the case and Balaji is seen celebrating the moment that indeed disappoints Suresh Chakravarthy yet again. Interestingly, Archana can be seen supporting the senior actor in the task. Well now, we will have to wait and watch how Suresh responds back to Balaji and what unfolds in the Tuesday episode.

On a related note, singer Velmurugan was eliminated in the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan.

