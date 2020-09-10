Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Making Video Of Promo Featuring Kamal Haasan Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘Semma Mass Pa’

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has become the talk of the town ever since its 'Sonnapadi Kelu' promo featuring Kamal Haasan released. Well, now the netizens have diverted their attention to yet another video released by the makers, which is all about the making of the mass video.

In the 1-minute-30-second video, one can see Ulaganayagan flaunting his classy dance steps and acting chops for the highly awaited promo. The crew members have also been shown taking all precautionary measures like sanitizing and disinfecting the location and equipment, while wearing masks during the whole shoot. The members can be seen putting their heart and soul into the promo as they work in full swing with proper care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans and followers of the actor and the show are totally in love with the BTS video of the promo. A user wrote, "making video verithanam sema hard work never fails', while others called it amazing and wonderful work by the cast and crew.

Well, let us tell you that the promo which is all about resuming work while taking all precautionary measures needed owing to COVID-19, has been receiving appreciation on social media for the unconventional theme of the show. The promo ends with the actor saying that unfair happenings will be questioned, while the good things will be appreciated, hinting at Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Kamal Haasan will be seen hosting the show for the 4th consecutive time with his candid chit-chats and serious takes on issues inside the house, which will have 16 contestants in total.

If reports are to be believed, the fourth season will likely go on air from either September 27 or October 4, 2020. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Interestingly, the makers are said to have approached Ramya Pandian, Athulya Ravi, Cook with Comali fame Shivangi, Kiran Rathod and Pugazh as contestants for the upcoming season.

