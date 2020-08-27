Here’s Why Thalapathy 65 Was Not Officially Announced On Vinayagar Chaturthi!

Looks like the official announcement of Vijay's next with AR Murugadoss is taking more time than expected. Though there were speculations regarding the announcement of Thalapathy 65 on Vinayagar Chaturhti (August 22, 2020), the makers unfortunately did not come up with any update, which eventually disappointed the fans and followers of the actor.

Let us tell you that the makers had earlier planned to unveil the massive announcement on the special occasion but later decided to postpone it. Yes, you read that right. It is said that Vijay was very impressed with the narration given by Murugadoss but suggested a few changes in the second half of the script. The actor had apparently also requested the producer of the film Sun Pictures, to officially announce the film only after the complete script is ready. Recent grapevine also suggests that the ace filmmaker is currently busy changing the script, in order to appease the actor. Well, just like the fans and followers of Thalapathy, we too can't wait to witness the mass announcement of the film, which will hopefully be made soon.

It is to be noted that Thalapathy 65 will mark the fourth collaboration of the director-actor duo after Thupakki (2012), Kaththi (2014) and Sarkar (2018). The film is expected to be an action-thriller, given that most of AR Murugadoss' films are based on similar genre.

Talking about Vijay's upcoming release Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the romantic-thriller was earlier scheduled for a release on April 9, 2020. Later, the makers had to postpone the date for an indefinite period owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

Thalapathy 65: Sun Pictures To Announce Vijay's Next On Vinayagar Chaturthi

Vijay's Master Will Not Have A Direct-To-OTT Release; Here's Why!