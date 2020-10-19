Has Tamilrockers Website Shut Down Permanently?

'Popular' film piracy website Tamirockers has reportedly announced it will end its services permanently. Though there is no confirmation regarding the same, a few tweets reveal that the Tamirockers team has announced its closure with a screenshot of a page that says, 'Thanks To TR For His Wonderful Services For A Decade- From Team TMV'.

Well, the news has received a mixed response from the netizens, with many stating that the site is different and has nothing to do with the piracy website. On the other hand, a few were seen suggesting an alternative website for the same. Some are also hoping that Tamilrockers would make a comeback very soon with a new domain.

Here are the tweets:

Some #Suriya fans claim that #Tamilrockers Website is closed, with a Screenshot of Farewell message from another such website, as a precaution of #SooraraiPottruOnPrimeOct30



At the same time i can confirm that it is not accessible right now. — Kapilan Sachchithananthan (@iamkapilan) October 19, 2020

