Polakatum Para Para: The Much Awaited Vijay Sethupathi Song From Master Is Here!

Polakatum Para Para, the much-awaited single from Master that features antagonist Vijay Sethupathi is finally here. The makers revealed the highly anticipated Polakatum Para Para lyrical video through the official social media pages of Sony Music South, recently. The fifth single from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been trending on the social media platforms much before its release.

The song, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is sung by the popular music director Santhosh Narayanan. Polakatum Para Para, which begins with the dialogue of Vijay Sethupathi, 'Ungalukku randu nimisham time tharen. Mudinja enne konnuttu, ungala kaapathikonga'. This unique folk song is penned by Vishnu Edavan.

From the Polakatum Para Para song, it is evident that Vijay Sethupathi is not appearing as just another antagonist in Master, but is playing a very special role. The unique single has already raised the expectations over the movie and the audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi face off on silver screen.

Master music album consists of 8 singles, which are composed by the young talent Anirudh Ravichander. The songs of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer are penned by five lyricists, including the popular filmmakers Vignesh Shivan and Arunraja Kamaraj, Vishnu Edavan, Arivu, and Ka Ka Balachander.

According to the reports, Vijay Sethupathi is appearing in the role of Bhavani, a deadly gangster in Master which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. As per the latest updates, the action thriller revolves around the clash of John Durairaj, the character played by Thalapathy Vijay who is the Dean of a college, and Bhavani, a notorious criminal.

Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. Sathyan S Sooryan handles the cinematography of the project. Philomin Raj and Stunt Silva have handled the editing and action choreography, respectively. Master will hit the theatres once the coronavirus scare comes to an end.

Also Read:

Vijay Starrer Thuppakki 2 To Go Floors Soon! Deets Inside