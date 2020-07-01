Rajinikanth Expresses Anger Over Sathankulam Custodial Deaths; Seeks Justice For Jayaraj And Fenix

The custodial death of father-son duo Jayaraj and Fenix in Sathankulam police station caught everyone's attention on social media. Many celebrities like Jayam Ravi, Khushbu and others expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and sought justice for Jayaraj and Fenix.

Now, after many days, Superstar Rajinikanth has expressed his anger over the same. The Darbar actor shared 2 pictures, a photo of himself and a note in Tamil. The note said that the cops who have tortured them should be punished. India Today loosely translated the Tamil post which read, "The entire human race condemned the barbaric act of the police who tortured and killed the father and son. I was shocked beyond belief when I heard how a few police officials behaved with the magistrate. The guilty must be punished and should not be spared."

Rajinikanth had also spoken to Jayaraj's wife J Selvarani last week and offered his heartfelt condolences to the family. On June 28, the actor's spokesperson Riaz Ahmed confirmed that Thalaiva spoke to them over a phone call.

For those who are unversed, Jayaraj (56) and Fenix (31) allegedly died when in Sathankulam police's custody. The medical report suggested that the duo had severe injuries on their body. Fenix died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22 while his father Jayaraj took his last breath on June 23.

The India Today report also states that the Judicial Magistrate Bharathidasan, who is investigating the case, said that the police officials in the station misbehaved with him during the investigation. He said, "I was not greeted or saluted to when I came to the police station. D Kumar was rather showing a body language which was an attempt to showcase his physical strength, with an attempt to intimidate us. He was also instructing his subordinates in a tone somewhat used to threaten."

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

