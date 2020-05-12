Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Pongal 2021 Release Confirmed By Sun Pictures!

Fans can now rejoice as the highly-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe gets a confirmed release. The makers of the movie, Sun pictures, that the movie will hit the theatres on 2021 Pongal. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres in October 2020, but was later postponed due to ongoing pandemic.

An 18-second video has been dropped unveiling the release with the title of the action-drama. Well, the announcement has truly impressed the fans, with a few requesting more updates about the movie. Well, it is sure that Annaatthe would be a treat for Thalaiva fans as they eagerly wait for the release.

Annaatthe will mark the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth with director Siva. Touted to be an out and out family entertainer, the movie will have the Thalaiva essaying the role of a family man, unlike his recent ventures which featured him as an action hero. It is also said that his character will have the essence of some popular roles he had essayed in the 80s and 90s. Interestingly, the Superstar has last essayed such a character in the 2005 movie Chandramukhi.

The movie will have lady superstar Nayanthara and National award winner Keerthy Suresh essaying pivotal roles. Nayanthara will appear as Rajinikanth's love interest, while Keerthy will essay the role of his younger sister. Annaatthe will also have Khusboo, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, Vela Ramamoorthy, George Maryan in supporting roles. D Imman will compose music for the film, which will have camera cranked by Vetri.

Talking about Rajinikanth's recent venture, his Darbar with AR Murugadoss didn't quite impress the audience at the theatres.

