Ramya Pandian: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant!

A lot of rumours about Ramya Pandian's entry inside the house have been speculating since Bigg Boss Tamil 4's inception.

As fans and followers of the diva await her mass entry and introductory interaction with Ulaganayan Kamal Haasan during the show's grand premiere, here we present a few details that you should probably know about the contestant.

Age: 30

Born: 13 August, 1990

Career

Before foraying into film industry, Ramya completed her biomedical engineering and worked as a Research and Development Analyst and later as a Business Development Manager.

Also, actor Arun Pandian's niece, the actress kicked off her career with a short film titled Maane Theyne Ponmaane, which was directed by Mani Ratnam's former assistant director Shelley. Eventually, she made her Tamil debut with OS Ravi's rom-com Dummy Tappasu released in 2015.

Her 2016 film Joker helmed by Raju Murugan was highly appreciated by the audiences as she essayed the role of a village belle, Malliga. She has also been a part of Aan Devathai released in 2018, wherein she essayed the role of a mother of two.

Upcoming Projects

If reports are to be believed, she has signed for a film bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and also Thirukumaran Entertainment.

Mini-Screen Shows

Ramya Pandian has also appeared in Cook with Comali, a cooking reality show that brings personalities from the entertainment industry. She was the second runner up of the popular show. She has also been one of the judges of Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru (Season 9), a talent hunt to discover budding comedians.

