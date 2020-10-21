Soorarai Pottru Release: Suriya Starrer Might Not Hit The Screens On Oct 30; Here’s Why

The release of Suriya's highly anticipated film Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video will likely get postponed from October 30, 2020. As per the entertainment portal Lets OTT, the video streaming platform might postpone the date as they need more time for the promotional activities of the film. With just a few days left for the release, the team has reportedly not started any promotional activities.

It is also to be noted that the trailer, motion poster and three songs composed by GV Prakash Kumar are yet to be released, which if dropped one after the other might abate the thrill of fans and followers of the actor. Being a big star film, Soorarai Pottru might need a breathing space to tease the movie buffs in order to attract a large audience. Well, we will have to wait and watch if the reports have anything to do with reality or if the makers are willing to risk their film by releasing it on October 30, 2020. Notably, the makers of the film have sold the streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video for a massive Rs 45-50 crore.

Coming back to the cast and crew of the film, the action-drama helmed by Sudha Kongara is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru will have Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in supporting roles.

