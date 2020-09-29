Suriya’s Office In Alwarpet Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Start Investigating

In a shocking incident, Suriya's old office in Chennai's Alwarpet received a bomb threat on Monday (September 28, 2020) evening. A phone call was made by a miscreant to the police control room claiming that a bomb has been planted at the actor's office.

Reportedly, the police officials along with the bomb squad rushed to the location to conduct a search. Later, the police confirmed that it was a hoax call. They also added that the person and the reason behind the wrongdoing is not known as of now. Notably, Suriya's team had shifted to a new office in Adyar a few months ago.

Let us tell you that earlier, Vijay, Ajith and Rajinikanth's residence also received fake bomb threats from miscreants. Well, in Vijay and Ajith's incident, the people behind the hoax calls were identified as mentally unstable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is awaiting the release of his film with Sudha Kongara titled Soorarai Pottru. The action drama is gearing up for its mass release on October 30 on Amazon Prime Video. The gripping biopic is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

The highly-awaited film will also feature Mohan Babu, Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Produced by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who earlier stated that the film will be a blockbuster and a treat for all Suriya fans, when it releases on Amazon Prime Video this October.

