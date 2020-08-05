Suriya To Team Up With Hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas For His Next?

Suriya, the talented actor is totally busy in his career with some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently having script narrations with filmmakers, and is all set to announce his upcoming projects soon. Reportedly, Suriya is now planning to join hands with hitmaker Trivikram Srinivasan very soon.

If the latest reports are to be true, the actor-director duo is planning to team up for a big-budget movie, that will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu. The rumour mills suggest that Trivikram Srinivas, who is on a high with the success of his last outing, the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is currently working on the script of his Suriya starrer.

The sources also suggest that Suriya has not allotted dates for the much-awaited project yet, even though he is highly impressed with the storyline. The project is likely to go on floors only after both the actor and director complete their current commitments.

To the uninitiated, Suriya and Trivikram Srinivas had joined hands for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual a few years back. However, the actor-director duo's ambitious project got shelved during the pre-production stage itself, due to some undisclosed reasons. However, Trivikram Srinivas was always in touch with Suriya and wanted to make a film with the Soorarai Pottru actor in the lead role for the longest time. If things fall in place, Suriya-Trivikram duo might announce their collaboration officially, very soon.

Coming to Suriya's career, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming Sudha Kongara directorial Soorarai Pottru. The movie, which was originally supposed to hit the theaters in April 2020, is now postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat. The actor also has some prestigious projects in his kitty including the upcoming Vetrimaaran directorial Vaadi Vaasal, and Hari's Aruvaa.

