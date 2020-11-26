Thalapathy 65: Vijay’s Highly Awaited Film To Feature Deepika Padukone And John Abraham?

The innumerable fans and followers of Vijay are awaiting a big update from the makers of his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Though there were speculations that the film's update might be dropped on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi or Diwali, nothing was announced, which eventually disappointed many.

Recently, there were reports suggesting that director AR Murugadoss, who was roped in for the highly anticipated film has walked out of the project owing to difference in opinion with the makers and the lead actor. However, neither the celebrated director nor the makers came up with an explanation about the buzz. After his exit, there are rumours that the film will now be directed by Doctor fame Nelson Dilipkumar.

Well now, as per a few media reports, the makers of Thalapathy 65 are gearing up to surprise fans and followers of Vijay, as we hear that the team is in talks with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for the film. Yes, you read that right! If rumours have anything to do with reality, the makers have narrated the script to the Bollywood actors, who were quite impressed with the storyline. It is said that the duo is yet to sign on the dotted lines. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

If true, Thalapathy 65 will mark Deepika Padukone's second Tamil project after the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan that starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. On the other hand, the Vijay-starrer will mark John Abraham's first south venture. Well, with the ongoing rumour going viral on social media, fans are hoping that it turns out to be true.

On a related note, Vijay is awaiting the release of his film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Thalapathy 65: Vijay Chooses Kolamavu Kokila Director Nelson Dilipkumar Over AR Murugadoss?

Vijay To Team Up With Perarasu And Sri Thenandal Films For Thalapathy 65?