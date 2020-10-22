800: Man Arrested For Rape Threat To Vijay Sethupathi’s Daughter In Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Row

Chennai's Cyber Crime Cell finally arrested a Twitter user for issuing rape threat to Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter over Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic row. The man with a username @itsrithikrajh on Twitter threatened the Super Deluxe actor's daughter by posting Vijay Sethupathi and his daughter's photo.

The post went viral on social media, post which Vijay Sethupathi's representatives immediately took action against the person and lodged a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissionerate. The man, identified as Rithik Raj has reportedly been booked under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, enmity), Section 67(b) of the IT Act (punishment for publishing material depicting children in sexually explicit act, in electronic form) and 294(b) (using obscene language) of the Indian Penal Code.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar had tweeted, "There has been lot of concern on social media regarding the comments made online against a celebrity. On receipt of complaints to this effect, a case has been registered in the cyber cell."

The fracas started when Vijay Sethupathi posted the first look of Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic titled 800, in which he was to essay the role of the Sri Lankan spinner. However, due to the Sri Lankan cricketer's controversial political background and the neighbouring country's tension with Tamilians, the actor received a lot of criticism on social media. Twitterati also stated that Sri Lankan government was responsible for oppressing and killing thousands of Tamilians in the past.

Post the outrage, Vijay Sethupathi decided to walk out of the project and also upon being requested by Muralitharan. In a statement released by Muralitharan, he asked Vijay Sethupathi to leave the project, as it could affect his acting career.

Now, after the arrest of Rithik Raj, the Cyber Cell is searching for more such abusers on social media to take action.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Master, Laabam, Jana Gana Mana and Tughlaq Durbar.

