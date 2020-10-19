800 Movie: Vijay Sethupathi Walks Out Of Muttiah Muralitharan’s Biopic

A week after the big announcement of his inclusion in Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic titled 800, Vijay Sethupathi has decided to walk out of the project. The actor has apparently opted out of the film at the request of the cricketer.

In a statement released, Muralitharan has said that doing the film would only harm Vijay's film career and therefore he has requested the actor to quit the project. He also added that a new actor will be roped in for the role and the film will be released soon for his fans, followers, and the general audience as promised earlier by the makers.

Well, Vijay Sethupathi also tweeted with Muttiah Muralitharan's statement and wrote, "Thank you, Vankkam"

For the uninitiated, a lot of people were not impressed with the idea of Vijay Sethupathi essaying the role of the neighbouring country's cricketer as they stated that the Sri Lankan government was responsible for oppressing and killing thousands of Tamilians in the past. Many netizens were also seen trending #ShameOnVijaySethupathi on Twitter as they expressed their disapproval with the actor essaying Muralitharan in the film.

On a related note, Vijay Sethupathi recently surprised his fans and followers with his first look poster from the film. The actor looked unrecognisable as Muralitharan in the poster and also received immense love from another section of netizens.

Directed by MS Sripathy and backed by Movie Train Motion Pictures in association with Dar Motion Pictures, 800 was announced in July 2020. Interestingly, the makers are planning to release the film by the end of 2020.

