Annaatthe Release Date Is Out; The Rajinikanth Starrer To Get A Deepavali Release!

Annaatthe, the Rajinikanth starring family entertainer is unarguably one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinemas. The movie, which is directed by hitmaker Siva, has been under production for over a year now. The makers have finally announced the highly anticipated Annaatthe release date, to the much excitement of the Tamil cinema fanatics.

Sun Pictures, the production banner recently took to their official social media handles and revealed that the Rajinkanth starrer will hit the theatres on November 4, 2021. "#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!," wrote the banner in their Twitter post. Thus, the makers have also put an end to the speculations regarding the release of the Siva directorial.

Annaatthe, which marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Siva, was originally slated to hit the theatres in 2020. However, the project was delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the superstar's health issues. Earlier, it was even rumoured that Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures have decided to drop Annaatthe. But later, it was revealed to be false.

However, the latest reports suggest that the makers will soon announce the highly anticipated teaser release date of Annaatthe. The sources suggest that the teaser will be followed by the official trailer, which will be out before the release of the movie. Expectations are riding high on the Siva directorial, which will feature Rajinikanth in a family man avatar after a long gap.