Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here’s How Much Balaji Murugadoss Is Charging For The Show!

Balaji’s Remuneration

Well now, the 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 are Balaji Murugadoss, Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj. Though all the finalists have a huge fan following on social media, the highly talked about contestant of the show is undoubtedly Balaji. Let us tell you that the model-turned-actor is reportedly charging Rs 1.5 lakh per week. Keeping that in mind, Balaji will be taking home a total of Rs 23 lakh (approx) for his stay in the house for 106 days.

Will Balaji Raise The Trophy Of BB Tamil 4?

As he is one of the promising contestants of the season, one also cannot rule out the chances of him winning the show and taking home a humongous cash prize along with the remuneration. Well, fingers crossed, as we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Balaji’s Journey In BB Tamil 4

Talking about his stints inside the house, Balaji's charming looks and straightforward attitude garnered huge attention of the netizens, who eventually started loving the handsome hunk. His emotional life story about his abusive parents had left many heartbroken.

His camaraderie with Shivani Narayanan was one of the highlights of the show. Notably, Shivani's mother Akila Narayanan didn't interact with Balaji when she entered the house. Balaji's verbal brawl and incessant arguments with Aari Arjuna had also created a buzz on social media. However, the model-turned-actor was many times appreciated by Kamal Haasan for his empathetic attitude towards other housemates.