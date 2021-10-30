Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination Today: Chinna Ponnu Is Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the most popular reality show on Tamil television, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan, has finally had its third elimination. According to the latest reports, popular singer Chinna Ponnu is the third contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The elimination of Chinna Ponnu was an expected one.

The sources close to Bigg Boss Tamil 5 suggest that the singer received the least number of votes among the contestants, who were nominated this week. As reported earlier, the popular singer's inability to perform well at the tasks has also led to her eviction from the Kamal Haasan show.

Earlier, it was expected that Chinna Ponnu might bid goodbye to BB Tamil 5 on its second elimination due to the same reasons. However, it was actor Abhishek Raaja who got evicted on the second eliminations of the show. Abhishek bid goodbye to the show owing to his negative behaviour on the show, which resulted in the lack of audience support. Thus, Chinna Ponnu's stay inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house was extended for another week.