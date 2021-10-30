Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination Today: Chinna Ponnu Is Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show

Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5,
the
most
popular
reality
show
on
Tamil
television,
which
is
hosted
by
Kamal
Haasan,
has
finally
had
its
third
elimination.
According
to
the
latest
reports,
popular
singer
Chinna
Ponnu
is
the
third
contestant
to
get
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5.
The
elimination
of
Chinna
Ponnu
was
an
expected
one.
The
sources
close
to
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
suggest
that
the
singer
received
the
least
number
of
votes
among
the
contestants,
who
were
nominated
this
week.
As
reported
earlier,
the
popular
singer's
inability
to
perform
well
at
the
tasks
has
also
led
to
her
eviction
from
the
Kamal
Haasan
show.
Earlier,
it
was
expected
that
Chinna
Ponnu
might
bid
goodbye
to
BB
Tamil
5
on
its
second
elimination
due
to
the
same
reasons.
However,
it
was
actor
Abhishek
Raaja
who
got
evicted
on
the
second
eliminations
of
the
show.
Abhishek
bid
goodbye
to
the
show
owing
to
his
negative
behaviour
on
the
show,
which
resulted
in
the
lack
of
audience
support.
Thus,
Chinna
Ponnu's
stay
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
house
was
extended
for
another
week.