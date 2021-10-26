Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Akshara, Suruthi, Pavani And 6 Others Nominated!

The previous weekend episode of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil saw the exit of VJ Abhishek Raaja. The Monday episode of the popular reality show began with the nomination process, and as many as 9 contestants were nominated this time. Contestants including Pavani Reddy, Akshara Reddy, Suruthi, Isai Vani, Chinna Ponnu, Abhinay, Imman Annachi, Varun and Priyanka Deshpande were nominated. In the process, the contestants were required to choose any two housemates as their nominations and burn their pictures on a fire burner.

Interestingly, post the process, Bigg Boss added a new twist as he asked Pavani, Isai Vani and Varun to use their power coin to redeem their nominations. However, the trio was seen accepting the nominations as it is stating that they do not wish to use the coin. Interestingly, Madhumitha, the current captain of the house was excused from the nomination process.

Well, as the show is moving forward at a very slow pace, the makers might spice up the tasks and activities especially to garner the mini-screen audience's attention. Let us tell you that so far three contestants have exited from the show including Namitha Marimuthu, Nadia Chang and Abhishek. Notably, Namitha Marimuthu walked out of the show in the first week owing to unrevealed reasons.

Fourth Week Nominated Contestants

Pavani Reddy

Akshara

Suruthi

Isai Vani

Chinna Ponnu

Abhinay

Imman

Varun

Priyanka Deshpande

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.