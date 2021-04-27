Jagame Thandhiram Release Date Is Out: To Premiere On Netflix On June 18

Jagame Thandhiram, the much-awaited Dhanush starrer, has finally got its release date. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial has been slated to premiere on the renowned OTT platform Netflix, on June 18, 2021. The makers of Jagame Thandhiram confirmed the reports and announced the release date with a social media post, recently.

Karthik Subbaraj, the director of the Dhanush starrer shared the new release date poster of the movie on his official Twitter page and wrote: "#JagameThandhiram from June 18th... So excited to show you all, Our Film!!." The release date announcement has come out as a great relief for the Dhanush fans and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting for the film.

Jagame Thandhiram, which was originally slated to hit the theatres in May 2020, was delayed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even though the makers later considered a theatrical release, things did not work out and they eventually opted for a Netflix release.

As reported earlier, leading man Dhanush is said to be upset with the film going the OTT way. The sources suggest that the actor wanted to wait till the theatres reopen to release Jagame Thandhiram, as it is an ambitious project for both him and director Karthik Subbaraj. The OTT release has lead to a fallout between the National award-winning actor and S Sashikanth, the producer of the film.

Jagame Thandhiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. The movie will have an extensive star cast, including James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, and so on in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan handles the editing.