Kamal Haasan Is Not Quitting Bigg Boss Tamil 5; To Return With Season 5

Kamal Haasan has totally impressed the television audiences with his stint as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil. Recently, it was rumoured that the Vikram actor has quit the show, to the much disappointment of the fans. However, now the sources close to Bigg Boss Tamil have confirmed that Kamal Haasan is not quitting Bigg Boss Tamil.

If the reports are to be believed, the actor-politician had signed a contract with Banijay group, the makers of Bigg Boss and Star Vijay channel, to host the first five seasons of the show. So, it is impossible for Kamal Haasan to quit the show before the contract ends.

However, the veteran actor has asked the team to wait till the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, before launching season 5. So, it has been confirmed that Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will get launched only by the last quarter of 2021. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be revealed soon.

Thus, it has also been confirmed that the popular actor Silambarasan is not hosting the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. Earlier, it was rumoured that the makers have already approached Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan as the host of the show. But the latest updates suggest that the rumours were totally baseless, and the actor was never approached for the show.

Coming to his acting career, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the highly anticipated thriller Vikram. The shooting project, which marks Ulaganayagan's first collaboration with the Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, is expected to resume once the lockdown ends. Kamal is also expected to resume the shooting of Indian 2, the upcoming Shankar directorial, once the issues between the director and Lyca Productions settle.