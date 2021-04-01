Rajinikanth To Be Honoured With 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award; I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar Confirms

Superstar Rajinikanth will be conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. Announcing the same on Thursday (April 1), the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1@Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee."

As per the tweet, the jury members included veteran singer Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet and director Subhash Ghai.

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

Notably, Rajinikanth is the 12th South Indian to be honoured with the award after Dr Rajkumar, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, K Balachander, Sivaji Ganesan, Nagi Reddy, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, D Ramanaidu and K Viswanath among the others.

Well, zillion fans and followers of the actor who are highly elated with the news are now sending wishes to their idol fondly called 'Thalaiva' (Leader), for his big win. Several celebrities from the industry including Kamal Haasan have also wished the actor for receiving one of India's highest film honours.

உயரிய விருதான தாதா சாகேப் பால்கே விருது உச்ச நட்சத்திரமும் என் மனதிற்கு இனிய நண்பருமான ரஜினிகாந்திற்கு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டிருப்பது பெரும் மகிழ்வளிக்கிறது. திரையில் தோன்றுவதன் மூலமே ரசிகர்களை வென்றெடுத்துவிட முடியும் என்பதை நிரூபித்த ரஜினிக்கு இந்த விருது 100% பொருத்தம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 1, 2021

Notably, the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award was supposed to be announced last year but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for Kollywood film with Annaatthe with Siva. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film will feature Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as female leads.

Also Read: Annaatthe: 30-Day Shoot Schedule Planned For Rajinikanth Starrer; Jagapathi Babu Joins The Team

Also Read: Deepika Padukone On Working With Rajinikanth: He Is Like A Child In The Candy Shop [Flashback]