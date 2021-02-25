Thalapathy 65: Nanban Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa Joins Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Film

It's confirmed! Vijay's Nanban and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa has been roped in for Thalapathy 65. Sharing his excitement to be a part of the massive venture Manoj took to his Twitter space and tweeted, "Excited to start yet another journey with this wonderful human being loved by the entrie state and very soon by the entire nation !.... looking forward to work from where we left #nanban kindleing the memory lane #thlapathy65 going to be an pan india affair ! Get ready folks." (sic)

The renowned cinematographer also shared a lovely picture with Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of their 2012 film Nanban. Notably, though Manoj has confirmed his inclusion, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

The highly ambitious project is helmed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilipkumar, who is also awaiting the release of his film with Sivakarthikeyan titled Doctor. Backed by popular production house Sun Pictures, the film's makers are said to have roped in KGF stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani). Notably, Anirudh Ravichander is scoring music for the film.

Talking about the leading lady of the film, rumours are rife that either Pooja Hegde or National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be confirmed for the pan-India project. Interestingly, Bollywood's versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reportedly play the antagonist in the highly anticipated film. Notably, the actor's maiden (and previous) venture in Kollywood was Rajinikanth's Petta (2019). Anjaan actor Vidyut Jamwal is also said to be playing a key role in the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding his inclusion.

Reportedly, Thalapathy 65 will go on floors in April 2021.

