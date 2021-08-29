Tughlaq Durbar Television Premiere: The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer To Release On Sun TV On THIS Date!

Tughlaq Durbar, the highly anticipated Vijay Sethupathi starrer is all set to get an OTT release, on Netflix. The makers decided to go the OTT way, owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the makers have now decided that Tughlaq Durbar will get its television premiere on Sun TV, before releasing on Netflix.

Yes, you read it right. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer has been slated to release on Sun TV, on September 10, Friday. Tughlaq Durbar will premiere on the channel at 6.30 PM on September 10. Sun TV confirmed the reports with a release date announcement promo, which was revealed recently.

"Brand new movie that will not be released anywhere in the world! Our People Selvan Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Darbar... Don't miss September 10, 6.30pm!," reads the tweet posted on the official Twitter page of Sun TV. Vijay Sethupathi and the Tughlaq Durbar team are yet to reveal the Netflix release date of the project.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Tughlaq Durbar official trailer is all set to be revealed on August 31, Tuesday. The exciting news was revealed by leading man Vijay Sethupathi, with a social media post recently. The makers are expected to reveal the much-awaited OTT release date of the Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan directorial, along with the official trailer.

Tughlaq Durbar will feature Raashi Khanna and Manjima Mohan as the female leads. As per the reports, Raashi is appearing in the role of Vijay Sethupathi's love interest in the movie. Manjima, on the other hand, is playing the role of his sister.

Vijay Sethupathi's character in the movie, Singam has negative shades. The actor reportedly plays a crooked, manipulative politician who slowly changes into a good person after a series of incidents. Govind Vasantha, the 96 fame musician has composed the songs and background score. Tughlaq Durbar is produced by Lalit Kumar for Seven Screen Studios.