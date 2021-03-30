Valimai: Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Of Ajith Starrer Sold For A Whopping Price!

Countless fans and followers of Ajith are awaiting the most anticipated first look of his upcoming film Valimai. Reportedly, the first look poster will be out on May 1, on the occasion of Thala's 50th birthday. The latest report also suggest that the release date of the film will also be revealed on the special day. Also, the promotional activities of Valimai will kick-start from the same month along with occasional updates.

Well, what has now deviated the attention of the netizens is the latest tweet of Boney Kapoor regarding the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film. Apparently, the rights have been sold to Raahul of Romeo Pictures and production house Gopuram Cinemas. Notably, Raahul is also the business head at Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP. The producer tweeted, "We at Bayview Projects & Zee Studios are happy to announce that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of our film #Valimai have been entrusted with Raahul of Romeo pictures @mynameisraahul and @Gopuram_Cinemas."

We at Bayview Projects & Zee Studios are happy to announce that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of our film #Valimai have been entrusted with Raahul of Romeo pictures @mynameisraahul and @Gopuram_Cinemas — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) March 29, 2021

Though there is no confirmation regarding the amount for which the deal was locked, several reports suggest that the rights have been sold to the two parties for a hefty price.

Talking more about Valimai, Thala has reportedly completed dubbing for the action-entertainer and is quite happy with the final outcome. As per reports, the team will soon fly abroad to shoot for Valimai's final schedule.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Backed by Boney Kapoor under his Bayview Projects LLP banner, the action-thriller has an ensemble cast including Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra and Pugazh. With songs composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Valimai has camera cranked by cinematographer Nirav Shah.

Also Read: Valimai First Look To Be Out On Thala Ajith's Birthday, Confirms Producer Boney Kapoor

Also Read: Ajith Kumar Wins The Internet With His Auto Ride; Netizens Call Him 'Man Of Simplicity'