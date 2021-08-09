Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Pictures From The Sets Of Silambarasan Starrer Go Viral, Take A Look!

Just recently Silambarasan announced his next with Gautham Menon titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Sharing the big news through his Twitter handle, the star also unveiled the first look poster of the film. The intriguing poster featured an unkempt Simbu standing in the midst of the fire.

Though neither his tweet nor the poster revealed much about the other cast members, a few pictures from the sets suggest senior actress Radikaa Sarathkumar's inclusion in the film. In one of the pictures, Silambarasan can be seen interacting with Radikaa, while another snap shows the actress relishing lunch with director Gautham Menon and Designer Uthara Menon (also sister of Gautham). If the ongoing buzz is to be believed, the senior actress will be playing the role of Silambarasan's mother in the rural entertainer.

Well, fans are super elated to see Simbu's ordinary-looking avatar in the pictures as they trend #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu on Twitter to celebrate the film already.

The film was previously titled Nadhigalile Neeradum Suriyan. Backed by Ishari K Ganesh under his production banner Vels Film International, the rural drama will have music composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu marks Simbu's fourth collaboration with Gautham Menon after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) and the short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn which was released in 2020.

Silambarasan was previously seen in Suseenthiran's Eeswaran (2021). He is currently working on Maanaadu written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. He also has Maha (special appearance) and Paththu Thala in the pipeline. On the other hand, Gautham Menon is presently basking in the success of his recently released Tamil anthology web series Navarasa. The director has already announced Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha with Varun and Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyaan Vikram.