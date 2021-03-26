Vijay Sethupathi’s Reaction To Winning National Award For Super Deluxe Is Priceless

After garnering tremendous love from the audience for his awe-inspiring role as Bhavani from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master, Vijay Sethupathi is all over the news yet again. The Makkal Selvan has won the 67th National Film Awards for supporting actor for Super Deluxe and the fans can't keep calm. Even after days of the announcement, fans are going gaga over his massive win, and have in fact got another reason to celebrate the occasion in full swing.

Apparently, Sethupathi's recent interview with Hindustan Times has made headlines. Revealing that the news about winning National Film Award came as a surprise to him, the actor said, "When I work, I don't expect any awards. For the past two years, I have stopped going to award functions. The news of winning the National Film Award came as a surprise. When people started wishing me, I didn't know how to react."

According to the same report, the actor was shooting for an upcoming film in Tamil Nadu's Madurai when he came to know about the good news. Let us tell you that the actor's absence at award functions was highly noted by many, who even speculated that Vijay Sethupathi might even skip the National Awards. Well, rubbishing all the rumours, the actor has confirmed that he will be attending the ceremony to collect the prestigious award.

Notably, in Super Deluxe, the actor plays the role of a transgender named Shilpa. Her acceptance and the clashing societal norms were one of the highlights of the film. The film directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja also features an extensive star cast including Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Gayathrie and Mysskin. Super Deluxe was released on March 29, 2019.

