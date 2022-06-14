Vikram Day 12 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan Starrer Becomes Highest Grossing Tamil Movie Of 2022

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram, starring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the main lead and talented powerhouses such as Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in equally prominent roles has officially become the most successful venture ever in the entire Tamil Film industry.

The movie, which is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Kamal's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International has re-written the records of the Tamil Film industry.

It is also worth mentioning here that Vikram had made a mind-boggling Rs 200 plus Crore pre-release business before the movie hit the screens all over the world. Post-release, just before the movie is nearing a massive successful two weeks run, the film has looted Rs 300 plus Crores.

Down below are the details of Vikram's Day 12 worldwide Collection in approximate values:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 135.20 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 25.21 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 17.99 Crore

Kerala - Rs 31.85 Crore

ROI - Rs 7.40 Crore

Overseas - Rs 104.30 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection Gross - Rs 321.95 Crore

Vikram serves as the second installment in the planned Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Karthi starrer Kaithi. The film eventually begins where Khaithi ended. The film received instant praise after its release for its story, narration, action sequences, and performances.

Anirudh Ravichander's music for the film enhances the cinema viewing experience on screen. With the right elements in the right proportion, complete with performances and cast, the movie went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film, which is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vikram also marks the distinction of Kamal Haasan's first-ever film to make a sensational pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore, excluding the theatrical release.