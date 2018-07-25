 »   »  Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 Is All Set To Premiere, Will Be Aired On This Day!

Bigg Boss 12 Will Premiere On…

According to India Forums latest reports, Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 16, 2018. The report also says that the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi was originally supposed to air around September, 2018, but has been postponed to make way for Bigg Boss 12. Rohit's Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi will go on air in January, 2019, reportedly.

Dates Blocked To Shoot The Promotional Video

A source connected to Bigg Boss told Mumbai Mirror, "Salman has already blocked his dates to shoot the promotional videos in the first week of August. They will be shot at Mehboob Studios. As per current discussions, the Bigg Boss 12 finale will happen around the last week of December."

Work On The Sets Has Already Begun

Bigg Boss 12 has different plans this year as the contestants will be seen in pairs. The pair doesn't necessarily have to be a couple. It could be a mother-son duo or siblings. Apparently, the Bigg Boss house will be based in Lonavala and the team has already been working on the sets.

Salman Will Be Seen Juggling

Just a few days ago, the makers of the reality game show Dus Ka Dum had announced that the show will be pulled off the air as it's failing to earn good TRP. After his stint on Dus Ka Dum, Salman will be next seen on Bigg Boss 12 which he will be hosting while working on his film Bharat. Therefore, Salman will be seen juggling between two of his projects.

Tentative Contestants’ List

As of now, the tentative contestants list includes, Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha, Srishty Rode-Manish Naggdev, Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonnerjee and Danny D-Mahika Sharma.