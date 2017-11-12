 »   »   » BB 11: Salman Warns Bandgi-Puneesh; Arshi Kicks Hina; Vidya Balan To Promote Her Film & More...

Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar's latest episode was interesting as Salman Khan took up interesting issues going on inside the house. Also, Kapil Sharma visited the sets to promote him film, Firangi. He was also seen interacting with housemates.

Read all the highlights from the latest episode and also check out what's in store in tomorrow's episode...

Hina Teases Priyank and Benafsha We are confused with Priyank and Benafsha's closeness and so are the housemates. Benafsha is also seen praising Priyank's looks. Salman Questions Housemates Salman asked the housemates that whenever any fight inside the house why the housemates threaten each other that they will address it in the weekend episode when Salman will come! He asks them to take care of themselves. Well, we too have noticed the same! We hope the contestants stop taking his name it in the upcoming episodes! Villain Of This Week When Salman asked to name the villain of this week, Bandgi takes Priyank's name and it becomes a big issue! Bandgi complains that Priyank makes fun of her personal life. Bandgi Upset With Her Past Bandgi clarified that she is not faking in the house and she left her boyfriend as he was ready to share her with someone! Priyank tries to defend, but Bandgi brings up the topic of Priyank's two girlfriends - one who is in US and other one he made on Splitsvilla. Salman Confused Salman is confused and asks Arshi as to from where the idea of provoking come from! Arshi blames Hina, who tries to defend. Salman Takes Arshi’s Side This time, Salman agrees with Arshi and Hina looks shocked! Vikas then takes Benafsha's name and then Akash and Benafsha's fight issue is addressed! Salman Advices Akash; Talks About Luxury Budget Task Salman advices Akash to respect women, who are in the house. Later, he is seen talking about luxury budget task. Vikas accepts that he provoked the housemates, but adds that the idea was of Hina's. Salman then asks whether Hina's brain is working overtime these days! Salman Warns Bandgi and Puneesh Salman warns Bandgi and Puneesh and reminds them that they are on national television and their parents/families are watching it! Kapil Sharma Introduces A Task As we had revealed, Kapil introduces the task and gives the housemates a chance to vent their anger towards one person in the house. Placing a dummy in the living area, contestants get a chance to put a contestant's face cut out on the dummy (whom they hate) and hit/kick it. Arshi Kicks Hina While Priyank chooses Puneesh and vents out his anger, Arshi Khan chooses Hina and kicks the mannequin (Hina's face cut out) so hard that it falls down. While Akash chooses Priyank and kicks it hard, Sapna chooses Vikas and hits the mannequin that had Vikas' face cut out. Vidya Balan On Bigg Boss 11 As we revealed earlier, Vidya Balan will be seen on Bigg Boss 11 to promote her film, Tumhari Sulu. In her character, Vidya asks the housemates a few questions, while Vikas and Shilpa join them. Shilpa-Hina Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are seen locking horns, as the former asks Hina about her makeup!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss Drops Down; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Bounces Back To Top 10 Slot!