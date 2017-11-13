 »   »   » BB 11: Bandgi Kalra Makes Shocking Revelation About Her Past; Her BF Dennis Says It’s Disgusting!

As we revealed earlier, Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Bandgi Kalra had made a shocking revelation in the weekend episode. She had said how traumatic her past relationship was, as her boyfriend wanted to share her with someone else! Bandgi was teary-eyed and lashed out at Priyank Sharma as he discussed her past relationship inside the house.

On the other hand, Dennis Nagpal is in shock with Bandgi's revelation and feels that Puneesh must have given her this idea! Read on to know what he has to say...

Dennis Is In Shock! Dennis Nagpal was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "I am in shock. My family is very upset and angry about this whole thing. They have asked me how I failed to sum up Bandgi as a person in our year long relationship. People have been asking us and my parents are hurt. I am shocked. I don't know what has come upon her." Did Dennis Send A Message To Bandgi Through Priyank? Dennis didn't deny that he sent a message to Bandgi through Priyank. He added, "I guess she got disturbed knowing that Priyank told the housemates that she had a boyfriend outside." Dennis Adds… "So far, she was safe knowing that no one was aware of her relationship status. I feel that if she wanted to give a reason for leaving me, she could have said anything else but this!! I find it hard to believe that she could cook up lies to this extent." Dennis Feels Puneesh Must Have Given Her The Idea! "Puneesh must have given her the idea. If he really loved her he would not be doing what he is doing inside. He is an almost divorce and is not on good ties with his father but Bandgi has a family and she is a girl." Will Dennis File A Defamation Case Against Bandgi? Dennis was asked by his friends to file a defamation case against Bandgi. He said, "Not a single girl has ever raised aspersions on my character or referred to the casting couch. I have never indulged in such a thing. This is disgusting."

