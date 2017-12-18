 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Gauri Pradhan Wants Hiten Back On The Show; Celebs Blame Shilpa For Hiten's Eviction!

The unusual eviction took place yesterday (December 17) in the Bigg Boss 11 house, where the housemates had to save one among Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani! While Arshi, Vikas and Puneesh wanted to save Hiten; Shilpa Shinde, Hina, Luv and Akash saved Priyank!

As majority chose to save Priyank, Hiten was evicted from the house. His elimination shocked everyone. As we revealed earlier, one vote would have saved Hiten, and both fans and a few television celebrities thought Shilpa's unexpected vote for Priyank led to Hiten's elimination! Read on to know what was Gauri's reaction when Hiten was evicted and why other television celebrities blamed Shilpa for Hiten's eviction...

Gauri Pradhan Upset With Hiten’s Eviction In an interview to an entertainment portal, Hiten had said that his wife, Gauri Pradhan was upset with his eviction as she wanted him to win the show. Hiten Adds… "But now after seeing what goes around in the house, she is kind of happy that I am out of it. As things could have got dirtier, if I had spent more time in there." Gauri Wants Hiten Back On The Show Gauri wants Hiten back on the show. She took to social media, "Proud to be his wife!!❤️#BringBackHiten." TV Celebs Blame Shilpa For Hiten’s Eviction On the other hand, the other television celebrities were disappointed with Hiten's eviction. While a few felt what Shilpa did was part of the game, a few others blamed her! They felt Hiten deserved to be a finalist and Shilpa ditched him! Read the celebrities' tweets... Sanjeeda Sheikh Tweets… "🙄🙄🙈 #lostdeservingfinalist #HitenTejwani bcos of .....😡😡#BiggBoss11 @ColorsTV." Aamir Ali‏ Tweets… "My fav contestant has gone from #BigBoss11 , coz of 1 person whom I think ditched him coz of game.. u guys know who👹 @ColorsTV @tentej .." Suyyash Rai‏ Tweets… "Shilpa Ji #Dissappointed #BB11 💔💔😰 Hiten Baau @tentej aajaao 🤗😘😘 love u." Sayantani Ghosh Tweets… "Post today's Ep #BB11 my support 4 #shilpa has lessened! I get it dat she voted against #hiten not only co he's competition but also coz she wants 2 brk #vikas n his support,but it wud b appreciated had dis being d descion frm d beginning! D fact dat she flipped was not likable..." Sayantani Wrote Further… "Y does playin game means 1 has 2 b manipulative n cunning?game cn b playd wth grace n dignity!Hd tweeted against #priyank wen he bodyshamed #Shilpa in @BB11.feel sorry 4 #shilpa, she chose her bodyshamer n in d process lettin go of her self respect ,over #Hiten whose a gentleman."

What do you think - is Shilpa responsible for Hiten's eviction? Hit the comment box to share your views...

