 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: It’s Hina Vs Shilpa! Did These Celebs Trend On Twitter Because Of Paid Tweets?

This season, Colors' reality show, Bigg Boss has managed to grab eyeballs. The show has been hitting headlines for one or the other reason, thanks to the controversial contestants.

The viewers have already found their favourite in the Bigg Boss 11 house and are rooting for them. While a few of them find Vikas Gupta strong, many of them want Shilpa Shinde to win the show. Apart from viewers, even celebrities want Vikas, Hina Khan and Shilpa to be the top three finalists of this season.

Shilpa Vs Hina But on social media, most of the Bigg Boss fans are seen fighting for their favourites - Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. Many of them are also seen trolling Hina and supporting Shilpa on Twitter. Shilpa Shinde Vs Hina Khan On Twitter Recently, ‘Shilpa Shinde winning hearts' became the most popular trend on Twitter. #FixedWinnerShilpaShinde was also trending on Twitter. Hina Khan's name was also seen on the most popular list. Hina Khan A few fans have pointed out that this is because of paid tweets! A fan page has leaked screenshot of an E-mail that was allegedly sent out to fan pages and influencer asking them to tweet in support of Hina and lash out at Shilpa. 'Hina Khan' Was A Paid Trend? A few Twitter handles used #BB7 instead of #BB11, which made people confirm that they were paid tweets. So, Hina Khan was a paid trend over the past few days? The Reality Shows The Reality Shows tweeted this picture and wrote, "This the reason😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Isme galti se BB7 likha hai instead of #BB11... Confimed 100% it was paid trend." Priyank Sharma Is Spending Rs 3 Lakhs On Paid PR? Bhojpuri actress, Mahima Singh Puri alleged that Priyank also has been using paid trends to win the show. She tweeted, "@ipriyanksharmaa spending Rs 3 lakh per month on paid PR. PAYING FAKE IDS." Mahima Singh Puri Claims… She further wrote, "@ipriyanksharmaa spending Rs 3 lakh per month on boosting @facebook , @Twitter presence, fake trends, digital PR. Sorry @ipriyanksharmaa ur not winning #BB11 #ShilpaShinde is d winner. B natural. N respect women! @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @EndemolShineIND." Hina’s BF Rocky But a few days ago, Hina's alleged boyfriend, Rocky claimed that paid PR and fake accounts are spreading negativity about Hina. He tweeted, "Paid PR and Motivated Fake Accounts can try to paint a story on social media but they will never be able to win the heart of ths country n everyone who love n support our @eyehinakhan they r equally sensible and smart to figure out the difference.So Let them play with Hashtags!👎." Rocky Tweets… Rocky replied to one of the fans, "Ahm ahm .. So the storyline got today's twist of biting your own words back!Safed Jhooth Abb dikh raha hai ki nai? For real? #FixedWinnerShilpa ? I wonder! Against shilpa everything is done by Paid Pr,kaun hai yeh paid PR? Awam jaisa joke hai yeh😝! Kal ka paid trend,aaj karma!👎." Hina Khan’s Unseen Videos In an unseen video of Bigg Boss 11 on Voot, Hina Khan was discussing with Priyank Sharma about his PR. In another video, Hina was seen discussing about Sunny Leone and Salman Khan's followers. She had said that Sunny Leone doesn't have genuine followers on Instagram and hinted that she may have purchased them!

Well, we'll let the fans decide as to who is using their paid tweets or PR!!

Asian Viewers Television Awards 2017 Winners List: Bigg Boss & Ishqbaaz Bag Awards (PICS)