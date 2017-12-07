 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: LOVE HURTS! Priyank Sharma’s GF Divya Says He Has Hurt A Lot Of Girls Including Her!

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 11 promises really emotional moments! Bigg Boss announces luxury budget task which would require the contestants to turn into statues.

During the task, Bigg Boss would freeze the contestants, from time to time. The contestants are not allowed to move or talk. This task would test the contestants' patience and will power. As they freeze, one of the contestants' family members would visit the house.

Contestants’ Families & Friends Meet Them We had earlier revealed that Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's mothers and Puneesh's father would visit them. During Priyank's turn, his girlfriend, Divya Agarwal, meets him in the Bigg Boss house. Divya Says Priyank Has Hurt Her As soon as Divya meets Priyank, she smiles and asks if he remembers her! She tells him that he is not the old Priyank and has hurt many girls, including her. Divya Supported Him She says, "Jitna kamaya, bahot nuksaan hogaya hai." She adds that she has supported him to an extent and fought for him a lot. Divya Makes Him Realise His Friend In The House She tells him, "Abhi bi time hai, lekin kam." She also tries to make him realise that there is no friends other than Vikas in the house for him. Divya Asks Priyank To Play Solo She advises him not to play in the group as he alone is enough to fight. She motivates him by saying that he has come so far, worked so hard and not to give up! Priyank Screams “D” She also adds that she had come to scold him, but she melted after seeing him. She thanks Vikas and leaves the house. But after leaving the house, Priyank is seen screaming, "D". Divya Says… Regarding her entry to the Bigg Boss house, Divya told an entertainment portal, "Initially, I thought I will shout at him and vent out my anger but the moment I saw him, I couldn't stop myself. Whatever I had thought just disappeared." It Was A One-Sided Conversation "Because he was in a freeze position, his eyes spoke a lot and just looking at that I became numb. I was heavily breathing; it was a 10-minute chat. I don't know how much will be shown. It was a one-sided conversation as he wasn't allowed to talk." Divya Cried For 45 minutes! She further added, "No. The moment I left, he started screaming my name ‘D' - I could hear it till outside. I sat in my vanity van for 45 minutes just crying." Divya’s Anger Melts After Seeing Priyank! "All I thought about was our times together. I completely forgot all the wrongs he did. I advised him about the show, I spoke about us. I hope he changes and becomes real."

