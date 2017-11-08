 »   »   » Kapil Sharma To Promote His Film On Bigg Boss 11; Zoya Afroz & Natalia Kayy To Enter The Show?

Bigg Boss 11 has managed to stay in news since the beginning. The show has also entered the TRP charts, thanks to the crazy and controversial contestants in the house.

According to the latest report, Kapil Sharma might appear on Bigg Boss to promote his upcoming film, Firangi. Read on...

Kapil Sharma & Salman Khan Well, this certainly puts an end to the rumours that stated that post Kapil's fight with Sunil Grover, all is not well between him and Salman Khan. It has to be recalled that Salman had chosen Sunil Grover's show to promote his movie, Tubelight. Kapil To Promote His Film On Bigg Boss 11! According to a DNA report, Kapil has confirmed to shoot this Friday for an episode that is to be aired this weekend. Kapil Sharma There were also reports that Kapil was supposed to promote his film on Super Dancer, but later it got cancelled. Well, we hope he makes it to Salman's show as we love watching Bhai and Kapil together! Two Wild Card Entrants On the other hand, there is also buzz that models, Zoya Afroz and Natalia Kayy will enter Bigg Boss 11 as wild card entries. Monalisa Tweeted Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Monalisa had tweeted, "Good luck to both wild cards Zoya and Natalia .. both so pretty n nice Follow them on insta guyzzz :zoyaafroz nataliakayy #BB11." Monalisa Says It’s A FAKE Account! But now, Mona has clarified on Instagram that it's a fake account. She wrote, "One of the leading news channels got in touch with me regarding a tweet my imposter did on #Twitter. GUYS, I AM NOT ON TWITTER. I don't have an account there. This is a fake account on twitter. I don't even know if such a thing is happening on #BiggBoss11#FakeAccountAlert." Imam & Dolly Earlier, Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Sabyasachi Satpathy was heard revealing to Shilpa Shinde that Ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Imam Siddique and Dolly Bindra are going to enter the house in the seventh week of the show. Pritam Singh Has An Advice For Salman Khan Meanwhile, ex-Bigg Boss contestant has an advice for Bigg Boss 11 host, Salman Khan. He tweeted, "Sir sorry yeh show ab aap ke layak nahi raha it's not entertaining anymore @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @BiggBoss." Looks like Pritam is extremely upset with the violent behaviour of the BB 11 housemates.

