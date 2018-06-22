 »   »   »  Akash Dadlani Says Shilpa Was The First To Watch Bang Bang & Praised It Like A True Caring Sister

Akash’s ‘Bang Bang’ Is A Fun Track

Talking about the song, Akash Dadlani told IE, "The Bang Bang song is a fun track where everyone can groove. It tells the story of everyone who struggles and finally emerges as a winner. It's an expensive video shot with talented college kids and stunt bikers. It's going to be a clubbers delight."

Akash Thanks Bigg Boss

Akash says that ‘Bang Bang' is here because of Bigg Boss. The rap was made with Shilpa Shinde which became the talk of the town. He thanks Bigg Boss for exposing him to the real world.

Shilpa Was The First To Watch The Video

Akash added that Shilpa was the first one to watch his video and praised it like a true caring sister! He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The best thing about Bigg Boss was that I made some real friends."

Shilpa Praised Him Like A True Sister

He added, "Whatever happened in Bigg Boss between Shilpa and me, we have put that behind us and are now thick friends. Shilpa was the first one who watched my video and praised it like a true caring sister."

Why Akash Chose Shilpa To Promote The Song?

When asked whether he got Shilpa to promote the song as she has a huge fan following, A-Cash said, "I chose Shilpa to have the first look because when I was making Bang Bang, she was a part of it."

‘Shilpa Understands The Hard Work That I’ve Put In’

"I really wanted to make her proud, as she understands the hard work that I've put in. For the world, it's business but for me it's more than transactions that I share with my loved ones. Bang Bang journey began with her and hence she should be part of its success story."

‘People Of All Ages Love Me’

A-Cash calls himself as an entertainer, "People of all ages love me and I make them smile. This is what I have craved for from the start of my career. I am working on an upcoming campus-based Bollywood Hindi film. So, life looks good."