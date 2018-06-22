 »   »   »  Akash Dadlani Says Shilpa Was The First To Watch Bang Bang & Praised It Like A True Caring Sister

Related Articles
Akash Dadlani is back to entertain us with his rap 'Bang Bang'! The rapper had recently revealed the first poster of his song on Instagram. His Bigg Boss 11 inmates too, took to social media to promote his song. Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma and Mehajabi Siddiqui wished him for his first album. In fact, Akash made a video with Shilpa and Sapna, who asked the fans to watch his new song. Well, we wonder where Arshi Khan is!
Now, A-Cash (as he is popularly known) has revealed as to why he chose Shilpa (first) to watch the song. He also thanked Bigg Boss because of which 'Bang Bang' could happen!
Akash’s ‘Bang Bang’ Is A Fun Track
Talking about the song, Akash Dadlani told IE, "The Bang Bang song is a fun track where everyone can groove. It tells the story of everyone who struggles and finally emerges as a winner. It's an expensive video shot with talented college kids and stunt bikers. It's going to be a clubbers delight."
Akash Thanks Bigg Boss
Akash says that ‘Bang Bang' is here because of Bigg Boss. The rap was made with Shilpa Shinde which became the talk of the town. He thanks Bigg Boss for exposing him to the real world.
Shilpa Was The First To Watch The Video
Akash added that Shilpa was the first one to watch his video and praised it like a true caring sister! He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The best thing about Bigg Boss was that I made some real friends."
Shilpa Praised Him Like A True Sister
He added, "Whatever happened in Bigg Boss between Shilpa and me, we have put that behind us and are now thick friends. Shilpa was the first one who watched my video and praised it like a true caring sister."
Why Akash Chose Shilpa To Promote The Song?
When asked whether he got Shilpa to promote the song as she has a huge fan following, A-Cash said, "I chose Shilpa to have the first look because when I was making Bang Bang, she was a part of it."
‘Shilpa Understands The Hard Work That I’ve Put In’
"I really wanted to make her proud, as she understands the hard work that I've put in. For the world, it's business but for me it's more than transactions that I share with my loved ones. Bang Bang journey began with her and hence she should be part of its success story."
‘People Of All Ages Love Me’
A-Cash calls himself as an entertainer, "People of all ages love me and I make them smile. This is what I have craved for from the start of my career. I am working on an upcoming campus-based Bollywood Hindi film. So, life looks good."
Well, we are waiting for the song to be released, how about you? Hit the comment box to share your views.
